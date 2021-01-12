A unique cultural dance in Tigray as Ethiopian Christmas was celebrated

borkena

January 12, 2021

All is not well in Ethiopia. Yes, the law enforcement operation is now completed which means no major war. However, the hunt for key TPLF leadership who are believed to be behind the attack on the Ethiopian Defense Force which dragged the country to what turned out to be a three weeks war.

Restoration work of damaged infrastructures is under way and government is saying that it is doing the best it can to address the humanitarian crisis in the region although some ardent pro-TPLF supporters are accusing government of closing humanitarian corridors.

Yet, life continues for Ethiopians in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. A documentary by Arts TV (video below) features how residents in the region celebrated Ethiopian Christmas last week. Encased in the cultural aspect of the celebration is spirituality.

Video : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







