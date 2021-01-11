borkena

January 11, 2021

New Ethiopian Music Video from Yidnekachew Birhanu. He was a news anchor at EBS Television. He said his colleagues who overheard when he was singing for himself encouraged him to release his own song. And he made it!

Siyasebat is his song. It was uploaded on EBS YouTube channel only on January 7 and has got over 250 thousand views – sounds for for a brand new singer.







