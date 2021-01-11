Eight Oromo Liberation Front rebels reportedly killed, six captured

Oromo regional state also claims that it has seized unspecified number of firearms

borkena

January 11, 2021

Ethiopia’s state media, EBC, on Monday reported that eight Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) rebels were killed in an operation in west Wollega. Six others are arrested along with 87 others whom the government described as collaborators.

Oromo regional state claims that 265 OLF rebels have been killed in the same zone during the past two months. It is further claimed that unspecified firearms have been seized during the operation.

The radical ethnic nationalist party has not released a statement at this writing regarding the regional state claims. There have been repeated claims of military offensives against OLF forces in the region.

On the other hand, Oromo Liberation Front rebels have been carrying out repeated massacres of innocent civilians mostly against ethnic Amhara who have been living in Wollega for ages.

The radical militant group has been getting clandestine support from groups and individuals working in the regional government structure — something that the government often admits in statements released in the aftermath of a massacre in the region.

When well over 100 civilians were killed following the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa in late June 2020, the regional government admitted perpetrators of the massacre got indirect support from individuals in the region’s government and security apparatus.

Like Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Oromo Liberation Front political ideology targets ethnic Amhara, using the code name neftegna, as enemies on grounds of claims about alleged injustices during emperor Menelik II time.

Several hundreds of ethnic Amhara have been massacred in the region for nearly three decades now but it has been severe since Abiy Ahmed became prime minister in 2018.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena