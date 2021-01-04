Federation demand AAU answer over student who burned himself to death

borkena

January 4, 2021

Federation of Ethiopia Associations of Persons with Disability demands answer from Addis Ababa University over a student who committed suicide.

Abraham Duressa was a visually impaired student from Dila University Student. He was in Addis Ababa University to write an exit exam sometime last week.

According to the VOA Amharic report, the exam invigilator did not allow Abraham Duressa to the exam room only because he was ten minutes late.

He was late because he forgot his ID at home and his home was in the Shiro meda area which is at least then or so minutes from the University.

It was said that he was crying outside the exam room after the invigilator turned him down. What happened next is tragic. Abraham went to his home, put gas and burned himself to death.

The Federation thinks that the invigilator’s decision not to allow Abraham to write this exam endangered the latter’s life.

Mihret Nigussie, president of the Federation, told VOA Amharic that what the Federation knows is the student committed suicide because he was not allowed to sit for an exam. “Further details are not yet known, and we are waiting for Addis Ababa University,” she added.

Addis Ababa University expressed grief over the tragic incident but said that it did not have control over what happened. The reason is that the University did not administer the exit exam for law students. It is the Ministry of Science and Higher Education that administered it. “Addis Ababa University only provided space,” said Wubayehu Mamo, communication advisor to the university.

Spokesperson of the Ministry,Dechassa Guma, told VOA Amharic that he was not aware of the situation.

Addis Ababa Police Commission communication head, Fasika Fanta, said that they are investigating the matter, and will pursue it legally.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena