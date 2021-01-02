Coronavirus‌ : Ethiopia reported 7 deaths in the past twenty-four hours

Ethiopia reported seven peopled died of Coronavirus‌ causes in the past twenty-four hours across the country. Total number of coronavirus death has now reached 1,944

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed this week encouraged people to practice safety measures against coronavirus disease including wearing mask and social distancing.

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 2,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,532

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 397

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,049

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,778

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 235

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 74

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,325

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,944

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,811,578

*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 1,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,810

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 388

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,652

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,462

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 155

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,251

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,937

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,806,046

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 31,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,547

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 408

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,264

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,243

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 234

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 226

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,096

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,923

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,800,236

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 30,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌5,402

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 468

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,856

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,066

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 243

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,131

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 111,870

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,918

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,794,689

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 29,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,155

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 243

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,388

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,734

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:233

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 893

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 110,739

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,913

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,789,287

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 28,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,171

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 281

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,145

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,385

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:231

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 553

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 109,846

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,912

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,785,132

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 27,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,639

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 451

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 122,864

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,660

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 224

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,024

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 109,293

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,909

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,780,961

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 26,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,709

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 533

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 122,413

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,241

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 236

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 670

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 108,269

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,901

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,776,322

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 25,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌for Coronavirus over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,762

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 481

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 121,880

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,382

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 225

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 754

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 107,599

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,897

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,759,613

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 24,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,503

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 410

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 121,399

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,670

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 236

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,021

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 106,845

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,882

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,762,851

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 23,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,096

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 351

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 120,989

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 13,293

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 253

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,006

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 105,824

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,870

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,757,348

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 22,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,347

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 290

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 120,638

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 13,954

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 274

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,137

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 104,818

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,864

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,752,252

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 21,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,242

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 397

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 120,348

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 14,804

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 265

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 701

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 103,681

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,861

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,747,905

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 20,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌for Coronavirus over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,373

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 457

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 119,951

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 15,116

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:267

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 827

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 102,980

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,853

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,743,663

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 19,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌for Coronavirus over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,313

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 469

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 119,494

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 15,493

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:258

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,294

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 102,153

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,846

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,738,290

