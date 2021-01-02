Coronavirus‌ : Ethiopia reported 7 deaths in the past twenty-four hours

Ethiopia reported seven peopled died of Coronavirus causes in the past twenty-four hours across the country. Total number of coronavirus death has now reached 1,944
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed this week encouraged people to practice safety measures against coronavirus disease including wearing mask and social distancing.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,532
Newly confirmed cases: 397
Total confirmed cases: 125,049
Active cases: 10,778
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 235
New cases of recovery: 74
Total registered recovery: 112,325
Reported death so far: 1,944
The total number of people tested so far: 1,811,578
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,810
Newly confirmed cases: 388
Total confirmed cases: 124,652
Active cases: 10,462
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 245
New cases of recovery: 155
Total registered recovery: 112,251
Reported death so far: 1,937
The total number of people tested so far: 1,806,046
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 31, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,547
Newly confirmed cases: 408
Total confirmed cases: 124,264
Active cases: 10,243
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 234
New cases of recovery: 226
Total registered recovery: 112,096
Reported death so far: 1,923
The total number of people tested so far: 1,800,236
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 30, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:5,402
Newly confirmed cases: 468
Total confirmed cases: 123,856
Active cases: 10,066
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 243
New cases of recovery: 1,131
Total registered recovery: 111,870
Reported death so far: 1,918
The total number of people tested so far: 1,794,689
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 29, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,155
Newly confirmed cases: 243
Total confirmed cases: 123,388
Active cases: 10,734
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:233
New cases of recovery: 893
Total registered recovery: 110,739
Reported death so far: 1,913
The total number of people tested so far: 1,789,287
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 28, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,171
Newly confirmed cases: 281
Total confirmed cases: 123,145
Active cases: 11,385
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:231
New cases of recovery: 553
Total registered recovery: 109,846
Reported death so far: 1,912
The total number of people tested so far:1,785,132
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 27, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,639
Newly confirmed cases: 451
Total confirmed cases: 122,864
Active cases: 11,660
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 224
New cases of recovery: 1,024
Total registered recovery: 109,293
Reported death so far: 1,909
The total number of people tested so far:1,780,961
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 26, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,709
Newly confirmed cases: 533
Total confirmed cases: 122,413
Active cases: 12,241
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 236
New cases of recovery: 670
Total registered recovery: 108,269
Reported death so far: 1,901
The total number of people tested so far:1,776,322
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 25, 2020
Number of tested people for Coronavirus over the past twenty-four hours: 6,762
Newly confirmed cases: 481
Total confirmed cases: 121,880
Active cases: 12,382
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 754
Total registered recovery: 107,599
Reported death so far: 1,897
The total number of people tested so far: 1,759,613
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,503
Newly confirmed cases: 410
Total confirmed cases: 121,399
Active cases: 12,670
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 236
New cases of recovery: 1,021
Total registered recovery: 106,845
Reported death so far: 1,882
The total number of people tested so far: 1,762,851
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,096
Newly confirmed cases: 351
Total confirmed cases: 120,989
Active cases: 13,293
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 253
New cases of recovery: 1,006
Total registered recovery: 105,824
Reported death so far: 1,870
The total number of people tested so far: 1,757,348
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,347
Newly confirmed cases: 290
Total confirmed cases: 120,638
Active cases: 13,954
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 274
New cases of recovery: 1,137
Total registered recovery: 104,818
Reported death so far: 1,864
The total number of people tested so far: 1,752,252
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 21, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,242
Newly confirmed cases: 397
Total confirmed cases: 120,348
Active cases: 14,804
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 265
New cases of recovery: 701
Total registered recovery: 103,681
Reported death so far: 1,861
The total number of people tested so far: 1,747,905
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 20, 2020
Number of tested people for Coronavirus over the past twenty-four hours: 5,373
Newly confirmed cases: 457
Total confirmed cases: 119,951
Active cases: 15,116
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:267
New cases of recovery: 827
Total registered recovery: 102,980
Reported death so far: 1,853
The total number of people tested so far: 1,743,663
Ethiopia Coronavirus update December 19, 2020
Number of tested people for Coronavirus over the past twenty-four hours: 6,313
Newly confirmed cases: 469
Total confirmed cases: 119,494
Active cases: 15,493
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:258
New cases of recovery: 1,294
Total registered recovery: 102,153
Reported death so far: 1,846
The total number of people tested so far: 1,738,290
It is a weekend over there too and there will be fewer employees to go homes to homes to fully count those who recovered. That could be the reason for small count in that category. But the total number of people tested for the virus is still more than 5,500 for the day. The recovery rate is still 90% rounding up. We will see how the numbers pan out on Monday.
But things are not looking good here in the USA. Individuals of high offices and famous notables are falling victims to the pandemic. Larry King is the latest one of those who are sickened. I wish him well. It has been carnage in California. They say one person dies every 10 minutes from the virus and the forecast is even more grim. So Dear Countrymen/Women! Please remain vigilant and do not let your guard down.