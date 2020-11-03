BREAKING: TPLF attacks Ethiopia federal army in Tigray

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael talking aobut impending war on Monday. (Photo credit : Tigray region Communications Affair)

By Teshome Borago

November 3, 2020

After the Ethiopian government accused TPLF of supporting rebels who massacred civilians in western Oromia, several Tigrayan officials escalated words, threatening to “bring down” the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Reports early Tuesday confirmed a coordinated attack on federal army structures in and around Mekelle by TPLF special forces. After further escalation by a special police (liyu police) of TPLF, the Prime Minister announced that his government’s “patience has run thin” on Facebook late Tuesday night.

He condemned TPLF’s attack on the same Ethiopian command post that “previously protected Tigray people against enemies,” he added, in reference to the Ethiopia-Eritrea war.

“The TPLF has opened a war front but military action was a last resort, in order to protect the people of Tigray” Abiy added. But now, the military has received orders to defend themselves and “protect” the country, he concluded.

Analysts did not anticipate the reckless decision by TPLF on Tuesday, since the Abiy government had no intentions to take military action, instead he preferred economic and travel sanctions directed at the TPLF leadership.

However, this is not the first time the TPLF has taken action to put civilians in harms way, as it has a history of using Tigrayans as human shield.

Internet connection is now disrupted in the region and unconfirmed reports say federal reinforcement have flew north to Tigray







