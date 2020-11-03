BREAKING: TPLF attacks Ethiopia federal army in Tigray

By Teshome Borago
November 3, 2020
After the Ethiopian government accused TPLF of supporting rebels who massacred civilians in western Oromia, several Tigrayan officials escalated words, threatening to “bring down” the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Reports early Tuesday confirmed a coordinated attack on federal army structures in and around Mekelle by TPLF special forces. After further escalation by a special police (liyu police) of TPLF, the Prime Minister announced that his government’s “patience has run thin” on Facebook late Tuesday night.
He condemned TPLF’s attack on the same Ethiopian command post that “previously protected Tigray people against enemies,” he added, in reference to the Ethiopia-Eritrea war.
“The TPLF has opened a war front but military action was a last resort, in order to protect the people of Tigray” Abiy added. But now, the military has received orders to defend themselves and “protect” the country, he concluded.
Analysts did not anticipate the reckless decision by TPLF on Tuesday, since the Abiy government had no intentions to take military action, instead he preferred economic and travel sanctions directed at the TPLF leadership.
However, this is not the first time the TPLF has taken action to put civilians in harms way, as it has a history of using Tigrayans as human shield.
Internet connection is now disrupted in the region and unconfirmed reports say federal reinforcement have flew north to Tigray
Unsurprisingly, the desperate gang in Mekele has taken desperate measure against the defense force. This desperation is reminiscent of the last days of the evil Khmer Rouge in Cambodia who retreated to their base and continued to destabilize the country. However, their demise had to come swiftly and the movement was wiped out of the face of the earth and its leaders were served justice that they denied the Cambodian people.
Everything the TPLF stands for is as destructive as that of Khmer Rouge. So will its fate be.
The federal government exhausted every means to patiently pursue peace. But the peace- hating and power-hungry gangs seem to choose a different path at the expense of the people of Tigray. Now this attack on our defense force is the last straw that broke the camel’s back.
The gangs have been day dreaming for some time now to throw Ethiopia in chaos in order that they may make a come back and rule the nation with a half a century old gang mentality. That won’t happen. They silenced the people of Tigray by arresting, torturing and killing them. But that will come to an end soon and very soon. It would be the people of Tigray who are going to drag the gangs out of their hideout. TPLF scare mongering propaganda is but an outdated tactic that the people of Tigray no longer buy into.
Things are moving rapidly and the blessing in disguise is about to reveal itself.