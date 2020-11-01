Sudanese leader visiting Ethiopia to bolster bilateral ties

borkena
November 1, 2020
The Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan is in Ethiopia for a two days official visit.
He and members of his delegates arrived on Sunday in the morning and received a red-carpet reception at Bole International Airport.
During the first day, the Sudanese leader and the Ethiopian Prime Minister visited several projects in Nazret (Adama), about 10 kilometers east of the capital Addis Ababa and in Dukem town.
Bolstering the bilateral relations of the two countries is the business of his trip, as reported by state media.
Last week, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt resumed talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). It is one of the agenda items over which he will be having discussion with Ethiopian authorities, according to a report by state media Ethiopian News Agency.
In what Ethiopian officials and Ethiopians around the world criticized as reckless speech, US president Donald Trump recently encouraged Egypt to “blow up” the Ethiopian Dam. He made the remark during a phone conversation with the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok. Mr. Hamdok, however, remarked that the dispute will be resolved amicably.
Hey bigots!!! Have you read the very recent article/news on BBC Africa about what our very dear Sudanese sister Zeinab Mohammed Salih said about the dam? I will let you read it. Here is the link for your bigoted eye to read. Just don’t gouge your own eyeballs out. Then you may end up committing a suicide. I will make that easier for you!!!! Jump in the lake!!!
bbc.com/news/world-africa-54748204.
For me, I am gonna chill back right here in my man cave and play some of my Sudanese oldies cassettes by Aisha al-Falaatiiya, Amuna Kayiir, Muhlat Aleabadia and Fatima Elhajj whose songs I broke my teeth with on early Sudanese rhythm and blues.