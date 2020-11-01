borknea

November 1, 2020

There has been a complaints from esteemed readers of borkena that comments are withheld. Some understood it as a deliberate effort to stifle voices and thought that their comments are deleted.

That was not the case. The latest update to wordpress platform affected the way comments are displayed. It was showing the backend but not on the frontend. Only comments count were shown.

Moreover, the change affected mobile menu and and slider on the home page.

The editor is very pleased to inform you that all the issues are now fixed. it means that all your comments that were visible on the backend will now show on the front end.

Comments will continue to be published so long as they do not bear profanity and vulgar languages.

Thank you for reading borkena and for your all contributions to help shape informed opinion.

As always, if you would like to publish your articles, please do send them to info@borkena.com

Editor,

Dimetros Birku







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena