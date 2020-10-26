Lemma Guya Prominent Ethiopian painter passed dies at 92

The late Lemma Guya (Photo : FBC)

borkena

October 26, 2020

Prominent Ethiopian Painter Lemma Guya died on Monday at the age of 92. During his professional career as a painter for 65 years, he painted over 10,000 artworks.

His works are exhibited at the Lemma Guya art gallery in Debre Zeit (Bishoftu).

He is known for drawing on goatskin.

According to a report by FBC, the funeral will take place on Thursday in Debre Zeit, St. Gabriel Church.







