At least two killed after a building collapse in Nazret (Adama)

Hawi Hotel building collapse in Nazret (Adama), 100 kilometers east of Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, reportedly happened in the course of demolition to build a bigger one.

Collapsed part of Hawi Hotel Building, Nazret ( Photo : FBC)

October 20, 2020

Adama City police disclosed on Tuesday that four people have been killed after a Hotel building collapsed.

Worknesh Gelmecha, public relations officer of the police department, told Ethiopian News Agency that the accident happened in Irreecha kebele of the Dembeba sub-city.

According to the source, the accident happened as the demolition work of Hawi Hotel was underway to replace it with a bigger building complex.

The victims are said to be daily laborers, and they reportedly died on the scene. Two other laborers who sustained an injury as said to be admitted at Adama Referal Hospital. It is unspecified if their condition is life-threatening.







