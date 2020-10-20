Cocaine that is said to be seized at Bole Airport (Photo : FBC)

borkena

October 20, 2020

Ethiopia’s Federal Police Commission on Tuesday arrested 13 Nigerians and 1 Brazilian at Bole International Airport over suspicion of cocaine smuggling.

Commander Mengisteab Beyene, who is deputy director of drug control in the commission’s crime prevention department, said that the suspects flew from São Paulo, Brazil, and had different planned destinations, not specified, as reported by state media.

According to the report, the suspects were carrying drugs in luggage pockets and in a brassiere. Some swallowed the drug to be removed later in a surgical procedure.

The drug that is seized is said to weigh about 14 kilograms.

Ethiopian police seized about 39 kilograms of Cocaine that was said to be in transit via Bole International Airport in the past three months.

In August 2020, a Nigerian man was caught at Bole International Airport while attempting to smuggle 23 kilograms of gold out of Ethiopia, as reported by security authorities at the time.







