borkena

October 19, 2020

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared at the Ethiopian parliament to address questions from members.

The security situation in Benishangul Gumuz region, federal government relation with Tigray region, the coronavirus situation and desert locust are some of the issues raised by the parliamentarians.

Watch video below (in Amharic.)

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena