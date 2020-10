borkena

October 16, 2020

Kebechilegne is one of the latest Ethiopian Music released in the past few weeks.

It is Minew Shewa tube that published it on youtube channel. The singer is Belay Melesse. Check it out.

Video : embedded from Minew Shewa YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







