Fire at National Bank of Ethiopia under control

borkena

October 15, 2020

One of the three parts of the National Bank of Ethiopia building in Addis Ababa caught fire on Thursday.

Governor of the Bank Yinager Dessie told state media that it was controlled before causing damage to life and property.

It is not indicated if there was a foul play. The governor announced that the accident is under investigation.

Last month, Ethiopia introduced changes to banknotes with a stated objective to fight corruption and control a large amount of cash that is said to be outside of the banking system.







