Feteh Magazine producer Temesgen Desalgne released from Detention

Misganaw Zinabe , also producer of Feteh Magazine, released.

Temesgen Desalegne (Photo :SM)

borkena

October 15, 2020

A day after he was arrested in the capital, the chief producer and owner of Feteh Magazine Temesgen Desalegn was released on Thursday.

His younger brother, Tariku Desalegn, confirmed this morning that Temesgen was released from Addis Ababa Police commission to where he was taken after eight policemen detained him in his office on Wednesday.

Temesgen was detained along with Misganaw Zinabe, the producer at Feteh Magazine, and it is confirmed that the latter is also released.

Citizen reports on social media on Wednesday said that Temesgen was arrested in connection with a report published on Feteh Magazine.

According to the reports, the story was about Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abeibei’s bank account. It was said that 40 million Ethiopian birr was found in her account.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission of the Federal government had been calling for government authorities to register their assets as part of “the fight against corruption.” However, about 30 state ministers have not yet registered their assets, and the commission is threatening with a lawsuit.







