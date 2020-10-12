borknea

In an interview with Tigray Mass Media Agency (TMMA), former minister of foreign affairs of Ethiopia Seyoum Mesfin criticized Abiy Ahmed for letting Eritrean president Isaias Afeworki “rape Ethiopia.” The Eritrean president is currently in Ethiopia for a three days official visit.

Seyoum Mesfin called Abiy Ahmed “former Ethiopian Prime Minister,” asserting that he has ended in term in office.

Unlike the TPLF era Ethiopia when Seyoum Mesfin’s party was mocking the idea of transitional government, he is now calling for a technocrats “transitional government” in Ethiopia. Seyoum justified TPLF resistance to the idea of transitional government before 2018 saying that “there was an elected government during that time. Now there is no elected government.”

Watch his interview below.

Video : embeded from Tigray Mass Media Agency YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video







