Sudanese, Ethiopian military officials met in Ethiopia

Sudanese and Ethiopian Military officers during the meeting ( Photo : AMMA)

borkena

October 10, 2020

High ranking Sudanese and Ethiopian Military officers are having a meeting in the tourist city of Bahir Dar, in north Western Ethiopia, on Saturday.

Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA) reported that border security along the two countries and peace are top agenda items in the meeting.

Brigadier general Mulu Alem Admasu on the Ethiopian side and Maj. General Salah Abdella on the side of Sudan is leading their respective delegation in the meeting.

The report did not say if the meeting is continuing for days or if it is a one day meeting.

There had been reports of sporadic clashes along the border. The Military officers from the two countries vow to work collaboratively to resolve the security challenges, as reported by Amhara Mass Media Agency.

In May 2020, there was a serious clash that claimed dozens of lives on both sides of the border.







