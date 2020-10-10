It is for the second time in less than two months that fire “accident” is happening in Bole area of Addis Ababa.

Scene of the accident near Bole Michael, Addis Ababa (photo : FBC)

borkena

October 10, 2020

At least four people are killed, and one person is severely injured due to a reported fire accident in the Bole area of the capital Addis Ababa.

It happened on Friday night in the Bole Michael Ayer Amba neighborhood.

According to a report by state affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate, the fire is under control at this writing. The extent of property damage is undisclosed; Addis Ababa police did not issue a press statement yet.

The cause of the fire is not established at this writing.

Last month, property worth over 12 million birr was destroyed after a fire broke out in the same Bole district of Addis Ababa which affected small businesses. Police did not establish as to what caused it, but it was under “investigation.”

There had been recurring fire accidents in different parts of the city for several years now. Public opinion in the past seemed to have embraced the speculation that it had something to do with a politically motivated arson with a goal to impoverish business communities in the city and sell the lots to big investors.

borkena will update readers when Addis Ababa police commission releases a report of the investigation on the causes of the fire.







