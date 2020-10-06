Farewell to the patriot professor : Mesfin Woldemariam

Professor Mesfin’s beading to Patriots resting place – Menbere Tsebaot Church (photo : SM)

October 6, 2020

Among so many selfless deeds to his beloved country Ethiopia, Professor Mesfin Woldemariam has taught at Addis Ababa University for several decades.

And that is where a farewell ceremony was organized on Tuesday. To be specific, it was organized at Sidist Kilo Campus in Lidet Hall, Students’ cafe.

His families, supporters, and former colleagues were in attendance.

A report by Ethiopian News Agency said that senior-level government officials including the Speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament, Tagesse Chafo, and ministers have attended it.

He passed away on September 30 at the age of 90 following a brief illness in the capital Addis Ababa, where he was born.

His death came as a shock to Ethiopians. Those who are on social media had been mourning him for a week now.

He is laid to rest at Menbere Tsebaot Kiddist Selassaie – resting place for Ethiopian Patriots. Apart from his brilliance, he was one of a kind with a selfless and fearless soul. He always put the cause of Ethiopia above anything else.

As has been said, his death is a great loss to Ethiopia!







