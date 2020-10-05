Five members of the Ethiopian National Soccer team contracted COVID 19

Ethiopian Football Federation declined to disclosed the identities of players who are said to have contracted COVID 19

The former Ethiopian National Team ( Photo source : FBC)

borkena

October 5, 2020

The Ethiopian Football Federation announced on Sunday that five members of Walya, the Ethiopian National soccer team, have contracted a COVID 19.

A report by state media Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) said on Tuesday that the Federation invited 40 players from across the country for the qualifying preparation for the African cup of Nation which Cameron will be hosting.

36 players reported to the Ethiopian Football Federation to respond to the invitation. They were tasted for COVID 19 and it turns out that five of the players had contracted the Coronavirus disease, as reported by FBC. The Federation undisclosed their identities for privacy reasons and to not to damage the psychology of the players.

The report added that those players who tested negative have moved to CAF Academy on Sunday. The entire team is said to be going through COVID 19 test after 72 hours.

FBC also reported that two players (Anteneh Tesfaye and Surafel Dagnachew) and one member of the medical team reported late, and they will be taking a COVID 19 test on Monday.

As of October 4, 2020 the number of people confirmed to have Coronavirus disease in Ethiopia has reached 78,819.







