At least 8 migrants reported dead off the coast of Djibouti

October 5, 2020

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Sunday that at least 8 migrants died and 12 others are missing off the Coast of Djibouti.

They were killed after being forced off the boat by smugglers, according to the report from the agency. In a twitter message on Sunday, IOM added that the migrants were traveling from Yemen.

The agency did not however say as to where their destination was or the nationalities of the victims.







