TPLF reframes position on “September 25 end of government in Ethiopia”

October 4, 2020

Weeks after stating that “there will be no government in Ethiopia after September 25 [Ethiopian Calendar],” Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is reframing its position.

The organizations’ spokesperson, Getachew Reda, had an interview with Tigray Mass Media Agency (TMMA) on Saturday.

He said that the regional government in Tigray will not accept or recognize any policy decision from the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and from the parliament. However, he said, institutions of the state ,like the defense force, will continue.

He also said that TPLF, the political force running the Tigray region of Ethiopia, is keen “to rescue the Federation.”

Watch the interview below.

Video : embedded from Tigray Mass Media Agency YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







