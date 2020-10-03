Irreecha celebrated in Debre Zeit, Addis Ababa

Irreecha is celebrated in Debre Zeit and Addis Ababa with fewer number of people

Irreecha celebration in Addis Ababa. (Photo : EBC)

October 3, 2020

Oromo traditional religious holiday is celebrated on Saturday in Addis Ababa and Debrezeit (Bishoftu) which is about 44 kilometers to the east of the capital, as reported by state media Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

This year it is celebrated with fewer people due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

Addis Ababa Police Commission announced that it was celebrated without any security incident. The celebration at Debre Zeit was also without any security incident, as reported by the regional authorities.

Earlier in the week, police arrested 503 individuals who were said to have a plan to cause unrest during the celebrations and that it has seized 14 AK 47, several hand grenades, and handguns (report on it is available here).







