borkena

October 1, 2020

Ethiopia has lost Professor Mesfin Woldemariam,a giant patriot, as many say, this week.

Who is Professor Mesfin Woldemariam? His interview with Meaza Birru, about three years ago, about his life is revealing. It is such a revealing interview.

Cover photo : screenshot from the video.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena