Dr. Hailu Araya, Endrias Eshete on Professor Mesfin Woldemariam

borkena

October 1, 2020

Ethiopians across the world are mourning the death of Professor Mesfin Woldemariam since the sad news broke on Sunday. For many Ethiopians, he was a tower of struggle against repression and an invincible Ethiopian patriot.

His colleagues from his time at Addis Ababa University , where he taught Geography for several decades, do not seem to have any different views.

Professor Endiras Eshete and Dr. Hailu Araya share their view on how they remember the late Profesor Mesfin Woldemariam.

Take a listen to the audio clip below (in Amharic).

Audio : from Sheger FM YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the audio







