Addis Ababa City Administration announces resumption of Condo Transfer

Addis Ababa City transferred over 22 thousand condo units to farming communities who are said to have given up their land for government projects

Adanech Abibie handing over keys of condo units (Photo : Addis Ababa City Administration)

borkena

October 1, 2020

Addis Ababa City Administration announced on Thursday that it has resumed the transfer of Condominium units in the city to residents who have been in the waiting list and for those whose land was appropriated by the government for “development projects.” This is the thirteenth round of transfer.

The latter, according to the city administration claims, are farming communities surrounding the city of Addis Ababa.

Information released by the city said 51,229 Condo units are being transferred to residents. Similarly, 22,915 Condo units will be transferred to farming communities near the capital Addis Ababa.

There had been allegations that the City Administration under prime minister Abiy Ahmed’s government had been attempting to alter the demographic composition in Addis Ababa through large scale systematic settlement of ethnic Oromo from outside of the City.

There were rumors that the former acting mayor, Takele Uma (now minister for Mining), was removed from his position in connection with illegal transfer of Condominium units and appropriation of land in the city.

Adanech Abiebie, the new Mayor, however, seems to be implementing similar policies for which the former mayor was criticized when it comes to the transfer of Condo units for people who are residents of the city.

“Addis Ababa will not be a city that will develop at the expense of farming communities whose land is appropriated for development purposes. It will be a city that will provide them with an opportunity,” she said during a ceremony organized to hand over keys of the transferred Condo units.

The new mayor insinuated, soon after assuming her new role, that the problem with the transfer during Takele Uma’s tenure is that people who are not said to be members of the farming communities have received a Condo unit in the city.”







