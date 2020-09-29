Wubetu Abate takes position as Ethiopian National Team new coach

Former St. George Team coach Wubetu Ayalew is the new Walya Coach.

Wubteu Abate, The New Ethiopian National Team Coach ( Photo: ENA)

September 29, 2020

The Ethiopian Football Federation announced on Monday that Wubetu Abate is named as the new Waliya, Ethiopian National Team, Coach.

He is replacing Abraham Mebratu who has been training the team since July 2019. Wubetu has coaching experience with big Ethiopian soccer clubs like Saint George, Buna, and Fasil Kenema, among others.

He has signed a two-year contract to train the team starting September 25, 2020. He will be getting 125,000 Ethiopian Birr monthly salary and other benefits, as reported by the Ethiopian News Agency.

The Waliya Ethiopian National Team had been without a coach for months.







