Getahun Kassa, Election Board Member, tendered resignation letter

September 29, 2020

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced on Monday that Dr. Getahun Kassa tendered a resignation letter to the House of People’s Representative.

The Board, however, did not say as to why one of the five board members of the National Electoral Board is quitting. The remaining board members are retaining their positions.

The Board, whose chairperson is Birtukan Mideksssa, was approved by the Ethiopian Parliament in June 2019.

At this writing, the parliament did not announce if the resignation letter is accepted or not.

Ethiopian Satellite Television said on Monday that Getahun kassa has served in the past as head of Tigray region’s Justice department, and that his resignation is believed to linked with pressure from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Last week, the parliament decided to hold the sixth general election during this Ethiopian year after the Ministry of Health said that the election could take place under specific circumstances due to the Coronavirus disease in the country.

It is to be recalled that the House of Federation postponed the general election up to nine months to one year after a relevant authority declared that the Coronavirus is no longer a public health threat.

The House of People’s Representative and the House of Federation are scheduled to have a joint meeting sometime next week.







