The late Almaz Haile

borkena

September 25, 2020

The state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, reported on Friday that actor Almaz Haile passed away in the capital Addis Ababa.

The report said she was sick for weeks and passed away in the early morning of Friday.

Almaz, also known as Mami, was in the Ethiopian entertainment industry for over 40 years, and has acted in dozens of plays and Amharic movies.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday at Kidist Selassie Menbere Tseba’ot church.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena