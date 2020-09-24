Court ruled Jawar, co-defendants be transferred to prison

Jawar reportedly said he does not care wherever he is arrested

Jawar Mohammed (left) and Bekele Gerba (right) arriving at the court (photo : file/screenshot from EBC video)

borkena

September 24, 2020

A court in Lideta, Addis Ababa, ruled on Thursday that Jawar Mohammed and seventeen other suspects be transferred to a prison facility from the police station.

The defendants appeared in court to hear the charges, but it did not happen as two of them (Dejene Tafa and Mesteward Temam) did not appear.

The lawyers of Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba opposed the court ruling to transfer the suspects from the police station to prison facilities.

They demanded special protection within the prison facilities which the prosecutor rejected as inappropriate on grounds that no preferential treatment should be given between citizens.

A report from local news sources indicated that the defendants expressed their views that they are indifferent to the prison places they are arrested.

Regarding those who are charged in absentia (Tsegaye Ararasa, Dejene Gutema, and Birhanemeskel Abebe Segni), the court ordered the Federal Police Commission to bring them to justice. Two of them are in the United States while Tsegaye Ararasa is in Australia.

Jawar Mohammed and Co-defendants are linked to the massacre that claimed over 240 lives in the Oromo region of Ethiopia in early July 2020. Apart from terrorism charges, Jawar is facing charges of fraudulent information gathering by using an unauthorized Satellite receiver.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena