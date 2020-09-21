Jawar Mohammed appeared in Court facing terrorism charges

Before stirring political unrest that caused the massacre of hundreds of innocent civilians in the Oromo region, Jawar Mohammed claimed that there are two governments in Ethiopia insinuating that he is a government in his own right.

Jawar Mohammed with his security guards. (photo : SM)

borkena

September 21, 2020

Days after the Federal Attorney General announced that it had charged Jawar Mohammed and twenty-three others with multiples of criminal offenses, the defendants appeared in court in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday. The remaining are charged in absentia.

Some of the defendants are Jawar’s bodyguards.

According to a report by the state media, eighteen of the defendants, including Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba, have appeared in court.

At least 240 people had been killed and hundreds wounded, and private and public property worth billions of birr was destroyed following what the government said was an orchestrated attack in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

The attacks mainly targeted non-Oromo communities and Oromos who are the followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

The savage attacks were carried out with the guise of protesting the killing of Singer Hachalu Hundessa on June 29 – barely a week after he appeared on Oromia Media Network, Jawar is a co-founder and owner, with a controversial topic.

The Government’s investigation into the killing of Hachalu Hundessa revealed that it was planned to trigger ethnic-based violence between ethnic Amhara and ethnic Oromos. Jawar Mohammed is among the political figures linked to the assassination of the singer.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena