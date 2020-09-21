A nationwide protest broke out in Egypt against Sisi gov’t

Google map of Egypt

September 21, 2020

Egyptian news sources reported on Monday that a nationwide protest broke out against General Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s rule. Protesters are calling for the resignation of the president who came to power.

The protests broke out following a call from the whistleblower Mohammed Ali called for a protest for September 20.

Cairo, Alexandria, Aswan, and Kafr El Dawwar are among Egyptian cities where there was an intense protest and a clash with security forces.

The Middle East Monitor reported on Monday that the presidential residence in Aswan was set on fire after the government’s security forces attacked protestors.

The way Al-Sisi’s government handled the situation in Libya and the negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the first phase of filling is completed, are among the issues that fueled the anger. Human Rights issues and the decline of the country’s economy are also issues that aggravated disenchantment against the government, according to reports by Egyptian news outlets.

Sisi came to power as the president of Egypt in 2014 after winning a landslide victory.







