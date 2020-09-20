Bangkok bound 4kgs of Cocaine seized at Bole International Airport

The Cocaine was packed in a way to fit a laptop case. (photo: FBC)

September 20, 2020

4 kilograms of Cocaine that is said to be Bangkok bound was seized on Saturday at Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Services said the drug was hidden in a laptop case. It was captured during an x-ray security check around 1 p.m. local time.

The Cocaine is estimated to be $US 400,000 worth. The suspect, whose identity is undisclosed, is in custody along with three other collaborators.

The anti-drug department of the Federal Police Commission is reportedly investigating the four suspects.

