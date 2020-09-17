Lidetu Ayalew charged with illegal possession of firearms

Lidetu Ayalew (Photo : SM)

borkena

September 17, 2020

The prosecutor East Shoa Zone charged Lidetu Ayalew with illegal possession of firearms, Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported on Thursday. Prosecutor says the handguns that police seized during his arrest are not licensed.

Lidetu denied the allegations saying that one of the pistols was an inheritance from his father (licensed) and the other one was provided to him by former senior intelligence office authorities for his self-defence.

He will be appearing in Adama High Court.

It was reported earlier that police recovered two handguns when he was arrested in Debre Zeit – about 44 kilometers to the east of Addis Ababa – in connection with the unrest in the days following the death of Singer Hachalu Hundesa in late June 2020.

In late August this year, a court in Debre Zeit granted Lidetu the right for bail after denying police a request for an extension of time for the investigation over the alleged coordinator role during the mob attacks in Debre Zeit.

Lidetu Ayalew claims that his arrest is politically motivated due to his opposition to the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.







