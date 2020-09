borkena

September 16, 2020

Aregahegn Worash is a legend in his own right in the world of Ethiopian Music.

He released his latest song for the Ethiopia new year, “Be Adisu Amet” which means in the new year. It is one of the latest New Ethiopian Music for the year.







