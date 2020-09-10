Tigray region election, Federal government position

scenes from Tigray region. orientation about the election (Photo : Screenshot from VOA Amharic video)

borkena

September 10, 2020

On Wednesday this week, people who registered to vote in Tigray regional state cast their vote since 6 p.m. in the morning across the 2600 polling stations organized across 38 electoral zones.

The regional government had announced earlier that 2.7 people eligible voters have registered to vote. Five political parties, including the ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — a party that dominated Ethiopian Federal government for about 27 years until it was removed in 2018 —, took part in the election. TPLF is expected to win the election.

“The day showed that the people of Tigray will only be governed by an entity that it has voted for,” Tigray regional government said after the election.

In an interview with Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (State media) this week, PM Abiy Ahmed said the election in Tigray is illegal, and that the outcome will not be valid.

Ethiopian Upper House, House of People’s Representatives, called the election in Tigray as null and void after a meeting on Saturday last week.

The election ended with no reported security incident. At this writing, the outcome of the election is not released.

The Ethiopian Parliament and the House of People’s representatives postponed the six general elections due to the coronavirus situation in the country.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena