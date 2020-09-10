Ethiopia Coronavirus:62578 confirmed cases,23,640 recoveries,deaths 974

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia reported 878 new coronavirus cases across the country in the past twenty-four hours. Read more below.

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 10, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 16665

Newly confirmed cases: 878

Total confirmed cases: 62578

Active cases: 37,962

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:330

New cases of recovery: 586

Total registered recovery:23,640

Reported death so far: 974

The total number of people tested so far: 1,110,495

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 9, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:15,566

Newly confirmed cases: 916

Total confirmed cases: 61,700

Active cases: 37,678

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:319

New cases of recovery: 377

Total registered recovery:23,054

Reported death so far: 966

The total number of people tested so far: 1,093,830

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 8, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:14,815

Newly confirmed cases: 1,136

Total confirmed cases: 60,784

Active cases: 37,156

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:307

New cases of recovery: 888

Total registered recovery:22,637

Reported death so far: 949

The total number of people tested so far: 1,078,269

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 7, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:19,449

Newly confirmed cases: 976

Total confirmed cases: 59,648

Active cases:36,924

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 309

New cases of recovery: 482

Total registered recovery:21,789

Reported death so far: 933

The total number of people tested so far: 1,063,454

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 6, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 25,158

Newly confirmed cases: 1206

Total confirmed cases: 58,672

Active cases: 36,445

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 308

New cases of recovery: 531

Total registered recovery:21,307

Reported death so far: 918

The total number of people tested so far: 1,044,005

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 5, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 24,544

Newly confirmed cases:950

Total confirmed cases:57,466

Active cases:35,791

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 326

New cases of recovery: 164

Total registered recovery: 20,776

Reported death so far: 897

The total number of people tested so far: 1,018,847

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 4, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 23,712

Newly confirmed cases:1303

Total confirmed cases:56,516

Active cases: 35,022

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 315

New cases of recovery: 329

Total registered recovery:20,612

Reported death so far:880

The total number of people tested so far: 994,303

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 3, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 20,778

Newly confirmed cases:804

Total confirmed cases: 55,213

Active cases: 34,072

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306

New cases of recovery: 380

Total registered recovery: 20,283

Reported death so far: 856

The total number of people tested so far: 970,591

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 2, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,360

Newly confirmed cases: 1,105

Total confirmed cases: 54,409

Active cases: 33,658

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303

New cases of recovery:416

Total registered recovery:19,903

Reported death so far: 846

The total number of people tested so far: 949,813

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 1, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,160

Newly confirmed cases:1,173

Total confirmed cases: 53,304

Active cases: 32,987

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306

New cases of recovery:493

Total registered recovery: 19,487

Reported death so far: 828

The total number of people tested so far: 928,453

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 31, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,364

Newly confirmed cases: 1,009

Total confirmed cases: 52,131

Active cases: 32,326

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:344

New cases of recovery: 612

Total registered recovery: 18,994

Reported death so far: 809

The total number of people tested so far: 910,293

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena