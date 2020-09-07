Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki greeting Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan at Asmara International Airport ( photo : Eritrean Ministry of Information)

September 7, 2020

Sudan’s Sovereign Council President, Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, was in Eritrea on Monday for a one day working visit. He arrived in Asmara in the mid-morning hours, according to Eritrea’s Minister for information , Yemane Gebremeskel.

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki greeted Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, and members of his delegation upon arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The purpose of the visit is said to be to bolster the relations between the two countries.

Eritrea’s Minister for information tweeted that the two leaders met and discussed issues in the areas of trade, security and military affairs.

“In the meeting between the two leaders, #Eritrea & Sudan have agreed on concrete measures that will be taken to implement comprehensive bilateral agreements reached in the economic, trade, security & military sectors as well as mechanisms and timelines for their commencement,” Yemane Gebremeskel tweeted.

The two leaders have reportedly reached an agreement to reach an agreement to enhance efforts to enhance efforts for peace in the region.







