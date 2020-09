borkena

September 7, 2020

Final part of Dereje Haile’s interview with Tadelech Hailemichael,former member of Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP) and the wife of one of the founders of the party in the 1970’s.

Video : Embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video







