Ethiopian Court reportedly rejected Jawar Ahmed’s bail right claims

Jawar Mohammed will remain in prison until September 18.

Jawar Mohammed (left), Bekele Gerba (right) (photo :SM)

September 7, 2020

The Federal instance court in Arada, in the capital Addis Ababa, rejected Jawar Mohammed and other co-defendants, including Bekele Gerba, application for bail rights.

The government prosecutor argued against the bail rights claim saying that the crime they are suspected of entailed death and that it could cause up to fifteen years of prison terms which give the court to not consider bail rights application.

State Media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC) reported that the court also ordered police to charge suspects by September 18, 2020

While the court ruled that the defendants remain in custody until then, it is unclear if the suspects (including Jawar) will be released if the police failed to charge them by the above-mentioned date.

In that past one week or so, there has been a rumor circulating on social media that the government has a tendency to release Jawar Mohammed after a backdoor political negotiation. As things stand now, it is something that remains to be seen after September 18, 2020.

Police linked Jawar Mohammed with the massacre of over 240 people in the Oromo region of Ethiopia and the destruction of properties in several cities in the region following the death of singer Hachalu Hundessa in late June of this year.







