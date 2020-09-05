Kenan Tafesse York University Student reportedly drowned at Lake Simcoe

The late Kenan Tafesse (Photo : Social Media)

September 5, 2020

Kenane Tafese Teklemariam a student of York University reportedly drowned on Thursday this week at which is about 90 kilometers north of Toronto.

Originally from Ethiopia, she had been living in Canada for about ten years now, with her parents.

Her body was recovered after two days of search by Ontario Provincial Police after underwater search.

Kenena Tafesse

CTV news cited Feven Mengistu, a freind, who said : “She wanted to hold a ladder and place her feet in the water, but she didn’t know the wave was pretty strong.” She was not wearing a life jacket.

Detail of the funeral arrangement is unavailable at this time.

borkena would like to express heartfelt condolence to the family and friends of Kenean Tafesse.







