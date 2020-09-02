borkena

Corporate Mohammed Seid joined the Ethiopian ground force during the Somali invasion of Ethiopia in the late 1970’s. He fondly remembers the courage during the battle. He was wounded during the war.

After the defeat of invading Somalian forces, he took part in the war against the then rebel forces in Eritrea. But he lost his eyesight during the war at Debarq in 1989.

He had to return to his hometown as a blind man. With determination and courage, he started his own metal works business and he is successful. Watch his interview with the VOA Amharic below.

Video : VOA Amharic service

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







