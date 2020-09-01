Takele Uma responds to clandestine Condominium transfer allegation

borkena

On Monday August 31, 2020, Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party (EZEMA) released the result of the study into the illegal transfer of more than 20,000 condominium units in Addis Ababa and illegal land grab. According to EZEMA document, about 213,000 square meters of land was illegally appropriated in five sub-cities.

For the party insiders, the study does not represent all parts of the city. It only reflects five sub-cities. Takele Uma, who is insinuated in the study as one of the responsible authorities of the city administration, denies the allegation. He says what is has done, in terms of condominium transfer, is the least he could do. Watch the interview below(in Amharic)







