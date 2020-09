borkena

September 1, 2020

Perhaps the latest single in the world of Ethiopian music. Helina Yirga ‘s Lela Sew was uploaded on YouTube only a few days ago. She is among the new breeds of singers. The music has a message for lovers living ambivalence and disloyalty. Check it out.







