Merera Gudina’s latest controversial political views

August 24, 2020

Merera Gudina presented a paper last week during an opposition parties discussion forum last week. He expressed a political view that could be located well within the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist political narrative. His view has shocked so many for he was seen for a long time rather as a moderate ethnic Oromo politician.

Andafta media looks into his speech in the following reportage (in Amharic).

