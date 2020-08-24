Europe bound Ethiopian first fruit export by train launched

Refrigerated containers being loaded to the train. (Photo : Courtesy of Flying Swans Consortium)

August 24, 2020

On August 22, Ethiopia launched its first export of horticultural products by train from Mojo dry ports. Products are destined to reach Europe via Djibouti.

“The first ever refrigerated container carrying fruit was loaded at the train from Ethiopia to Djibouti,” said a press release by Flying Swans Consortium, a Dutch cross-industry coalition that is entrusted in coordinating the project in the Netherlands.

Ethiopia, Djibouti and The Netherlands are cooperating for the project.

The 24 tons of avocados from Koga region of South Bahir Dar is expected to be shipped to Europe from Djibouti in 20 days, according to a press release sent to borkena.

A man picks Avocados. (Photo : Courtesy of Flying Swans Consortium)

Ethiopia’s Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Moges, and stakeholders from other organizations were present when the loading of the container was launched over the weekend.

The Minister said, “The development of a National Cool Logistics Network is a strategic project and vital for many economic activities in Ethiopia.”

Ethiopian Minister for Transport, Dagmawit Moges attending the launch with other stakeholders (Photo : Courtesy of Flying Swans Consortium)

The launch is seen as an important landmark in the development of a cool logistics corridor for the export of fruit,

vegetables and other perishables by sea freight via the Port of Djibouti.

Aboubakar Omar Hadi is chairman of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, and a member of the Cool Logistics Steering Committee, which oversees the cool logistics projects in Ethiopia and Djibouti(Ethiopian Minister of Transport and the Dutch ambassador to Ethiopia chair it.) He “This innovative cool supply chain Modjo-Djibouti-Europe for fruits, vegetables, flowers and other perishables will balance the trade and maximize the use of Ethio-Djibouti railway.”

Ethiopia had been exploiting cargo flights for the export of perishable items to Europe and destinations in the Gulf region.







