Ethiopian Premier League transmission up for sale

August 21, 2020

Ethiopian Premier League transmission is up for sale for interested buyers capable of delivering live television transmission. Local and expatriate media investors are invited to take part in the bidding, as reported by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

Revenue from the sale is said to be spent on strengthening the financial standing of clubs and the Premier League company.

Ethiopian Premier League had been affected in the past by the political situation in the country. Most clubs are based in the regional state which is organized based on ethnicity. It means that they assume an ethnic character simply by virtue of being from ethnic-based regions.

