borkena

August 21, 2020

Ethiopian diplomats are returning to their country for a two-weeks training organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

State media, Ethiopian News Agency, reported on Friday that the training will be focused on Ethiopia’s new foreign policy.

Spokesperson of the Ministry Dina Mufti said on Friday that all Ethiopian Ambassadors will have a two weeks training starting this coming Monday.

It is organized in Debrezeit (Bishoftu) — about 44 kilometers east of the capital Addis Ababa. Mr. Dina also said that the ministry will evaluate annual performance.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena