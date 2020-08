borkena

August 21, 2020

Abbay Media analysts take a look into the issue of Addis Ababa – a city whose resident are not entitled to elect their own mayor.

Watch (Amharic)







Video : from Abbay Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video

