Reasons for Takele Uma’s removal as explained by Andafta

August 18, 2020

On Tuesday, Takele Uma is removed as Mayor of Addis Ababa City and the Attorney General (Adanech Abiebie) took over his position.

Andafta media sees four reasons behind Takele’s removal. Take a listen to the reportage below (in Amharic)

